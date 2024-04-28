Warning as heavy rain in London could cause disruption to rail services

Four train lines travelling south of London could face disruption on Sunday amid heavy rainfall, Network Rail has warned passengers.

Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern network passengers might see disruption to services until midday on Sunday, the service has warned.

As of 8.20am, none of the lines were showing delays or cancellations to services, but this could change with rain set to continue in the capital.

A Network Rail statement added: “Heavy rainfall is affecting the Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink networks, especially south of London and towards the South Coast. Some strong winds are also expected.

“This weather may disrupt journeys until the middle of the day today, 28 April. Please check journey planners before you travel.”

The Met Office has not issued a weather warning for Sunday but has predicted rain to come.

Marco Petagna, a senior meteorologist, said: “Outbreaks of rain will be working their way north (from the south), some of that rain turning quite heavy at times.

“It could brighten up briefly in the far south east but that will send off some locally based thundery showers.

“Temperatures are struggling again for this time of year, nowhere is higher than 12C or 13C, perhaps locally up to 14C in the south east.”

Monday is expected to have a chilly start but will have less chance of rain. There are expected highs of 14C.