YouTuber Aspyn Ovard and Husband Parker Ferris Pause Divorce Proceedings to Reach Settlement

Ovard filed for divorce on April 1, the same day she announced her and Ferris' third child was born

Aspyn Ovard/Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

Aspyn Ovard and her husband Parker Ferris paused their divorce proceedings to focus on negotiating a settlement, according to new court documents seen by PEOPLE.

The new court documents, dated April 17, show that a Salt Lake County district court judge agreed to stay the case “pending the outcome of settlement negotiations.”

Lawyers for Ovard and Ferris did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Aspyn Ovard/ Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

Ovard, 28, gained a following on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram by chronicling her life with Ferris and their two children. On April 1, Ovard announced the birth of their third child on social media, the same day she filed for divorce.

Ovard has not publicly commented on the divorce but has continued posting on social media. On Monday, April 22, she published a new video showing her with Ferris and their children on a “family date” to the soda shop Swig.

On Tuesday, April 23, Ovard published a TikTok video showing Ferris filming content at a house. “Coming out of retirement to film his morning routine today,” Ovard wrote. The video’s caption teased “new content coming soon from @ parkerferris.”

Ovard and Ferris married in October 2015 when they were 19 and 20, respectively. They went to the same elementary school but told fans in a 2017 video that they did not connect until they were in high school.

“I have a wife! She has a husband!” Ferris said in a video about their wedding. “I’m sure it will hit me a little later once we actually get situated, living together, normal married life.”

Aspyn Ovard Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris.

They are parents to daughters Cove, 4 ½, and Lola, 2 ½. Ovard announced she was pregnant with their third child in October 2023.

The couple shared very few details about their third child, also a baby girl, including when she was born. However, Ovard has said the infant was born at 34 weeks and was open about her experiences at the hospital in several TikTok clips.

“So I just had a baby,” Ovard began in a TikTok she posted on April 2, filmed from her hospital bed. “I feel like I’m in shock because she’s super early. My brain is just not processing what’s happening.”



