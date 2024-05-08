2024 promises a ‘truly genre-bending’ concert season at LS Legacy Park Amphitheater

If live music under the stars next to a picturesque lake is for you, look no further than Lee’s Summit’s Legacy Park Amphitheater summer concerts, offered May 31 through Sept. 14. This year’s season includes two free concerts as well as five ticketed performances.

“We have a ton of variety this season,” said Melissa Pfannenstiel, Parks and Recreation marketing and communications strategist. “This year’s lineup is truly genre-bending with everything from chart-topping pop to coastal vibes, reggae, blues, jazz, classic rock and ’80s hits.”

Offered by Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation, the concert series will kick off at 7 p.m. May 31 with RED — A Taylor Swift Tribute, fronted by Lauren Corzine. A Texas-born recording artist, Corzine has performed in front of thousands of live music fans since launching her career in 2014.

“This is the first Taylor Swift tribute performance at Legacy Park Amphitheater,” Pfannenstiel said, “and we could not be more excited. We welcome attendees to dress in (clothes from) their favorite Taylor era. Lauren welcomes the crowd to sing along, and we have a stage-front area designated for dancing. We may just have a surprise or two in store.”

Additional ticketed events include:

▪ Members Only, a 1980s tribute act, scheduled for 6 p.m. June 15. The high-energy rock show features a light show and highlights performers such as Journey, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Foreigner, Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.

▪ Jazz artist Julian Vaughn, a Kansas City native, performing at 7 p.m. June 28. Vaughn has four Billboard #1 hits and has toured across the nation. He has also been featured at numerous large jazz festivals. This concert is supported by the Missouri Arts Council.

▪ Bluffett: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Featuring the Son of A Sailor Band, Bluffett performs hits from the legendary Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. The show also includes beach-type props and costuming.

▪ N-Halen: A Tribute to Van Halen concludes the concert season with a 6 p.m. performance Sept. 14. The show spans the beginning of the David Lee Roth era to the Red Rocker — Sammy Hagar.

Two free concerts will be offered with the return of both the Jamaican Jam and Blues Fest. Kansas City reggae favorite Jah Lion and Deepa Reality will perform at the Jamaican Jam at 7 p.m. July 19. The Blues Fest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 16. The concert features Nick Schnebelen, a headliner for tours in both the United States and Europe, as well as Kansas City musician Jason Vivone.

All Legacy Amphitheater concerts include food and beverage vendors.

“While the full vendor list is still being finalized, we can confirm that there will be a fantastic variety of options to choose from,” Pfannenstiel said. “This includes crowd favorites from last year and some exciting new vendors.”

In addition, the Amphitheater’s own concessions area will be open, offering classic concert snacks and drinks.

All seating at the outdoor venue is general admission, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Admission costs vary among the five ticketed concerts and range from $15 to $25. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. The Legacy Amphitheater, which has space for 2,500 outdoor concert fans, is located at 897 N.E. Bluestem Drive in Legacy Park.

This is the eighth year for the Legacy Park Amphitheater concert series. For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.