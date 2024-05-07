Zendaya may have gotten away with two killer outfits for the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, but most stars have to wait until the after parties to reveal a second look. These late-night events are a chance for celebs, models and other fashion folks to change into something a little more comfortable, ignore whatever dress code to which they'd attempted to adhere for the main event and let loose in New York City.

And there were plenty of places for them to do so: Usher's "Secret Garden" party, Barry Keoghan's Porsche-sponsored Soho House bash, a classic Boom Boom Room event hosted by FKA Twigs, a celebration for Shayne Oliver and Jean Paul Gaultier put on by Ssense and Cardi B's fete presented by Revolve and Fwrd, the AprèsMET2, to name a few.

Kendall Jenner, for one, continued her Alexander McQueen-era vintage Givenchy streak in an angelic mullet-hem dress — seemingly just for photos, as she later emerged in a similar white lace bustier mini dress. Then, to play hostess, Cardi wore custom Revolve Atelier, a new venture led by designers Alessandro Francalanci and Anthony Kenny.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala after parties.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Photo: BFA/Courtesy of WSA

Photo: BFA/Courtesy of WSA

Photo: BFA/Courtesy of WSA

Photo: BFA/Courtesy of WSA

Photo: BFA/Courtesy of WSA

Photo: Dave x Prutting/BFA/Courtesy of Ssense

Photo: Dave x Prutting/BFA/Courtesy of Ssense

Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Image

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Image

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Image

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

Photo: Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

