Flooding possible as weekend atmospheric river washes over B.C.

A low-pressure system sweeping into British Columbia this weekend will tap into a moisture-laden Category 4 atmospheric river to wring out extensive rainfall across portions of the province.

This will be the first major atmospheric river to affect Vancouver Island and the South Coast this season.

Wind and rainfall warnings, as well as flood watches, have been issued to alert residents of prolonged heavy precipitation and strong winds through the weekend.

General rainfall totals of 40-70+ mm are expected, with up to 100 mm of rain possible along the coastal mountains. Localized totals of as much as 200+ mm are possible along western and inland portions of Vancouver Island.

Strong southeasterly winds up to 70 km/h will also impact areas of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver on Saturday, which could result in power outages and travel impacts, including ferries. There's an increased risk of washouts, rockfalls, and even landslides where the heavier rain falls.

Southern B.C. flood alerts map - Oct. 18, 2024

Rain picks up Friday, with wet and windy conditions persisting through the weekend

Moisture from a low-pressure system will be funneled between a trough off the coast of B.C. and a ridge of high pressure across Oregon and California. A temperature clash will create favourable dynamics to draw up tropical moisture and steer it toward the South Coast.

The ridge to the south won’t allow the atmospheric river to slump south quickly, increasing rainfall totals across western Vancouver Island and the higher terrain across the Lower Mainland.

BC Precipitation Saturday Afternoon

Rainfall warnings are in effect for western Vancouver Island as the precipitation picks up across the region.

The rain will continue through Saturday afternoon across Vancouver Island, where up to 150 mm may fall along the coast. The mountains could see as much as 250 mm of rain from this event.

Eastern Vancouver Island is slightly protected by the rain-shadow effect, but we could still see 50-100 mm in places like Nanaimo and Campbell River. Meanwhile, Victoria is forecast to see 30-50 mm of rain, which could make for the most rain we’ve seen in one dose here since last February.

Southern B.C. weekend rainfall amounts - Oct. 18, 2024

The Lower Mainland will see persistent rain through Sunday, with some heavier periods overnight Friday and into Saturday, especially for Squamish, and North and West Vancouver.

Rainfall amounts will vary greatly, from as little as 50 mm in Delta to upwards of 125 mm in downtown Vancouver. Forecasters expect general totals of 100-150 mm in the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, and over 100-200 mm in North and West Vancouver.

Expect ponding on low-lying roads. Landslides could become a concern in areas like Highway 4 on Vancouver Island.

Flood Safety

The winds will also be noticeable in the south, with gusts between 50-70 km/h expected on Saturday. This could impact travel, as well, and could result in localized power outages.

For some locations in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island, this atmospheric river will be bringing some of the heaviest rainfall accumulations since the November 2021 event, which shattered rainfall records over 48 hours and cut off vital transportation routes.

