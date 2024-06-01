Homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Investigators say they have identified the man who died in a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on May 31, 2024, but are not releasing his name until family has been notified. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

Police are investigating a Friday shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left one man dead.

In a news release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a shooting near 223 Street and Lougheed Highway around 5:12 p.m. First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries, investigators said. He died at the scene.

According to IHIT, witnesses reported seeing a male suspect leaving the scene.

Investigators said they have identified the man who died, but are not releasing his name until family has been notified.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-camera footage of the area to contact IHIT.