Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Third Child Earlier This Year

Mindy Kaling rang in her 45th birthday this week with a surprise update on her personal life.

The “Mindy Project” actor and creator confirmed on Instagram Monday that she’d welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Anne, in February.

“She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote, alongside a carousel of images that included a photo of herself mid-pregnancy as well as a snapshot of Anne posing with siblings Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she said. “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The six-time Emmy nominee shared no further details on Anne’s birth. As was the case when she welcomed her two previous children, she did not disclose the identity of her new daughter’s father.

By Monday afternoon, Kaling’s post had drawn a plethora of well-wishes from many of her famous pals.

Mindy Kaling’s decision to keep the paternity of her children private has, in turn, become a point of discourse among fans and in the media. Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

“Happy birthday role model queen of queening,” wrote fellow actor Octavia Spencer.

Added “Queer Eye” star Tan France: “Oh my gosh, Mindy, I’m so happy for you!!”

Kaling’s decision to keep the paternity of her children private has, in turn, become a point of discourse among fans and in the media. For years, many have speculated that B.J. Novak, who co-starred with Kaling on “The Office,” is secretly the father. The two actors, who dated on and off from about 2004 to 2007, have maintained a close relationship and continue to make joint red carpet appearances.

In 2022, Kaling told Marie Claire that she wasn’t bothered by the rumor, though notably did not shut it down altogether.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she said at the time. “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

