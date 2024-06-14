Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Were Circling ‘Practical Magic 2’ for a While, Says Kidman: ‘I Will Be in It. Sandy Will Be in It … There’s a Lot More to Tell’

Nicole Kidman is ready for more “Practical Magic.” On the red carpet for her new Netflix movie “A Family Affair,” the Oscar winner confirmed to Variety’s Marc Malkin that she is planning to star in the sequel to the 1998 favorite opposite her returning co-star Sandra Bullock. When asked what the storyline for the sequel will be, Kidman said, “You have to ask Sandy.”

“We’ve been circling it for a while, but you know it’s still in [the early stages],” Kidman added.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. announced that a “Practical Magic” follow-up is in the works earlier this month. Kidman and Bullock are set to also produce the project as well. The original followed siblings engaged in a supernatural cover-up after Bullock accidentally drugs and kills Kidman’s abusive boyfriend (Goran Višnjić).

Kidman teased the upcoming sequel a bit more in an interview with People magazine, saying: “Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this’ … [We] found a way in.”

The 1998 movie was directed by Griffin Dunne and adapted from the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman. The cast also included Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Feuerstein and Margo Martindale.

There have been numerous attempts to get more “Practical Magic” on screen over the years. Back in 2019, HBO Max was reported to be in development on a “Practical Magic” spinoff series, “Rules of Magic,” based on Hoffman’s prequel novel. And in 2004, a pilot was produced and shot by Warner Bros. and CBS to start a series called “Sudbury,” with Kim Delaney as Bullock’s character and Jery Ryan as Kidman’s; ultimately, it was not picked up.

