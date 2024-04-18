Trump's terrible, very bad, no good week

Former President Donald Trump has faced continued difficulty in the first two days of a New York criminal trial. Also in the news: Multiple new reports detail the causes of a deadly August Maui wildfire. WNBA draft first-pick Caitlin Clark has arrived in Indiana.

As trial kicks off, a series of setbacks for Trump

Former president and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump needs a historic New York criminal trial to go his way: He faces 34 felony counts that carry a potential prison sentence if he is convicted. He's pleaded not guilty to all counts and has tried every possible avenue to delay and derail the trial.

The fact the trial started is an issue for Trump, he's already feeling a loss after he submitted a flurry of court filings in the days and weeks before trial seeking to hold back proceedings.

Jury selection will continue when the trial resumes on Thursday. Trump claims the selection process thus far is not giving him a fair shot.

How did we get here? Trump is in court facing charges he falsified business records to conceal $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn star to help his 2016 presidential campaign.

And there's new scrutiny on Trump's financial practices: Trump’s campaign fundraising operation sharply increased spending at the former president's properties in recent months, funneling money into his businesses at a time when he is facing serious legal jeopardy and desperately needs cash.

New insights into Maui's deadly wildfire

More than eight months after the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history reduced the town of Lahaina, Maui, to ashes, two reports released this week name just a few of the factors that contributed to the devastating blaze. The Maui Fire Department acknowledged in one report that the island was ill-prepared for the inferno that killed 101 people and damaged more than 2,200 buildings. Other factors included challenges to communication and evacuation and unprecedented weather conditions. Read USA TODAY's analysis of the reports.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Senate kills impeachment articles against Mayorkas

The Senate quickly voted both articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were unconstitutional, killing the charges against the top Biden administration official despite protests from Republican lawmakers. Democrats panned the Republican House's effort as a remarkable misuse of impeachment powers that could have undermined America's system of checks and balances. Read more

Could Arizona lawmakers overturn an 1864 abortion ban?

A pre-statehood abortion ban revived last week by Arizona's Supreme Court has stirred action in the state legislature. Democrats attempted to fast-track a bill repealing the ban on Wednesday, but state House GOP majority shut that down. But it's unclear if Republicans are organized enough to introduce a bill of their own as GOP members consider how to compete with the Arizona for Abortion Access initiative, a movement to get a measure on the November ballot to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Arizona Constitution. Read more

Is Team USA ready for Paris?

The Olympic flame has officially been lit, the 2024 Paris Games are now exactly 100 days away − and, for Team USA, it's already time for final preparations. After COVID-19 reduced the past two editions of the Olympic Games to made-for-TV events with few or no spectators in the stands, the Paris Olympics have been trumpeted as a return to normalcy. But with just a few months to go, Team USA is still building its roster. Here's USA TODAY's break down of the upcoming Olympic trials and what spectacle to expect from the French host.

Nike's Olympic uniforms have already caused a big stir online.

Ahead of the 2024 games, French police oversaw the eviction of hundreds of migrants and homeless people from sites across Paris.

Photo of the day: Caitlin Clark lands in Indy

Fewer than 48 hours after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and just minutes after meeting Fever coach Christie Sides, Caitlin Clark conducted her first news conference as a member of the Indiana Fever on Wednesday — and fans got a glimpse of her in the Fever kit. Here's what Clark said on her new home turf.

The Indiana Fever welcomes player Caitlin Clark on April 17, 2024.

