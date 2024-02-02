Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger shares life-threatening danger for Glenda

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has revealed that Glenda Shuttleworth will face life-threatening danger.

The actress has portrayed the character since 2022, and teased what storylines are coming up for Glenda in a new interview.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News at the Big Night of Musicals event, Jodie said: "Well, actually, in the car on the way here I was learning some very amazing stuff that will be coming out in six weeks but I don't know what I can say.

"It's very dramatic and I'm quite scared to film it," she added, before further confirming: "There's a very dramatic bit with Glenda and her life is in jeopardy."

What sort of danger will Glenda be finding herself in?

Meanwhile, last year soap expert Sharon Marshall was forced to clarify that Jodie wasn’t leaving the cobbles after mistakenly saying on This Morning that she was set for an exit.

"I am the biggest idiot. The iconic Jodie Prenger is NOT leaving Corrie," Sharon later tweeted. "Glenda is staying. I am so so sorry, I got my wires crossed. She is staying. She is fabulous!"

George actor Tony Maudsley (who plays Glenda's brother George) later joked about the situation, replying: "Thank God for that. I was going in tomorrow to start a whip round for her leaving do."

Sharon added: "Oh Tony I’m mortified And I was BANGING on saying, save her. Am still shook up from Cerberus.. am blaming that."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

