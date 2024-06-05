Mae Martin's Netflix drama has co-lead confirmed in cast announcement

Mae Martin's new Netflix drama has cast its co-lead, with Ferrari star Sarah Gadon signing on for the series.

The new show Wayward (formerly titled Tall Pines) was confirmed last year, with Martin set to act as showrunner as well as star.

The series is set in a seemingly pleasant but sinister town and will focus on the “troubled teen industry” as it explores the struggles between generations – though further plot details remain under wraps for now.

According to Deadline, Gadon is being lined up to play Martin's character Alex Dempsey's partner Laura, who is supportive but also independent.

Speaking previously about the project, Martin said in a statement: “Tall Pines is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store!

"It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I’ve done before."

Wayward is also set to star The Rookie's Brandon Jay McLaren, with Ryan Scott co-showrunning the series with Martin.

The comedian is perhaps best known for their comedy series Feel Good, and last year also won a series of Taskmaster. The star is also set to appear in new Netflix documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, which looks at the history of LGBTQ+ performers.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Martin confirmed a relationship with partner Parvati Shallow, who is a winner of TV series Survivor.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Martin shared pictures of themself with Shallow as they hug and kiss, as well as a clip on a Ferris wheel, writing: "Parv's here, she's queer, Happy New Year."

Wayward will stream on Netflix.

