1 restaurant closed, 2 failed in latest Arlington inspections; several issued follow-ups

One restaurant was closed and two failed in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data. Several places required follow-up inspections.

There were 200 inspections from Dec. 10 to Dec. 23.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is perfect and a score of 70 is considered extremely poor.

Fruitaria Y Nieveria Coco’s at 3400 South Watson Road received an 81 and was closed on Dec. 21. It was reopened the next day.

Two places received failing scores:

El Mercadito Super Market Inc. at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway, 68

Pho Ghien LLC at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway, 69

Seven places scored 75 or less, including the two that failed:

Nizza Pizza at 965 W. Lamar Blvd., 72

Lamar Food Mart at 763 W. Lamar Blvd., 73

Phi Coffee & Tea at 2430 E. Pioneer Parkway, 74

Import Food Market at 701 E. Pioneer Parkway, 74

Cici’s Pizza at 3415 S. Cooper St., 77

Re-inspections are issued for restaurants that score 75 or less.

Twenty-one had one or two follow-up inspections:

Abram Meat Market at 1610 E. Abram St.

Bar Louie at 4001 Bagpiper Way

Bone Daddy’s at 415 E. Interstate 20 Highway

Chinese Barbeque at 2206 S. Collins St., 81 in follow-up

Cici’s Pizza at 3415 S. Cooper St.

Desi Adda Kafe at 604 Doug Russell Road, 86 in follow-up

First ToFu and Fast Food at 2505 E. Arkansas Lane, 78 in follow-up

Grease Monkey Burger Shop at 200 N. Mesquite St., 98 in follow-up

Import Food Market at 701 E. Pioneer Parkway

Kenner’s Kolache Bakery at 2812 S.Cooper St.

Lamar Food Mart at 763 West Lamar Blvd, 79 in follow-up

Lau at 2430 East Pioneer Parkway

Nagoya Japanese Restaurant at 1155 W. Arbrook Blvd.

Nizza Pizza at 965 W. Lamar Blvd.

Opium Arlington at 3200 Justiss Drive

Pei Wei Asian Diner at 4133 S. Cooper St.

Phi Coffee & Tea at 2430 E. Pioneer Parkway

Taco Casa at 4391 Little Road

Tacon Ganas Express at 4331 Kelly Elliott Road

Thuy Nguyen Cafe at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway, 81 in follow-up

USMD Hospital Of Arlington at 801 W. Interstate 20 Highway

