'Crack bears' are a fiction, but Florida legislator wants the right to shoot them anyway

The shoot-em-up Florida Legislature has gone interspecies this year on its firearms promotional efforts.

Both houses passed what amounts to a stand-your-ground gun law against one of the state’s iconic animals, the Florida black bear.

It’s a new twist on the “bear arms” concept.

Spreading the type of fear that is usually reserved for human migrants, the so-called Taking of Bears legislation featured some over-the-top fearmongering about the state's wandering bears.

“This is about a nuisance bear that has come inside of a person’s home,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-St. Joe, told his colleagues during a committee hearing last month.

“We’re talking about bears that are on crack, and they’re standing in your living room, growling,” Shoaf said. “When you run into one of these crack bears, you ought to be able to shoot it.

An inquisitive Florida black bear has triggered a remote camera set by biologists. The bear is in the sand pine scrub of the Ocala National Forest, which supports the highest density population of black bears in North America.

“You shouldn’t have to pause or be afraid that you’re going to be arrested or harassed.”

Florida black bears are 'overwhelmingly timid and shy'

Yes, Florida black bears have suffered some severe and unfair reputational damage.

“They’re overwhelmingly timid and shy,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, told her colleagues while questioning the need for the bill.

“They’re not grizzly bears,” she said. “The notion that they’re driven to humans because we’re tasty – which was said in the last committee stop – is mind blowing.”

For the record, Florida black bears have killed zero Floridians this year. They also killed zero Floridians last year, and every other year on record, while about 3,000 Floridians die from gunshot wounds every year.

So, yes. Let’s have more shooting of these animals who recently were threatened, and still number only about 4,000 in a state of more than 22 million people.

A young Florida black bear named "Tala" stares into a camera during the production of a feature film called "The Paper Bear."

In other news, there already is a common-law right to use deadly force against an uninvited home invader of any species who puts you and your family in fear of death or great bodily harm.

Does the legislation get around FWC regulations?

What’s at work here is that lawmakers want to circumvent the constitutionally granted authority of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to manage and set rules governing the state’s fragile black bear population.

The FWC doesn’t kill nuisance bears. It relocates them.

As real estate development into natural areas expands the human footprint in the state, bear habitats have shrunk and human-bear interactions have soared.

The FWC has promoted bear straps on garbage bins, and the removal of outdoor food sources on the properties of people living on the edges of bear habitats.

The agency encourages homeowners to call a hotline so problem bears can be trapped and taken away from humans.

“The FWC bear management team believes the most important thing we can do to conserve Florida black bears is to prevent conflicts with people,” the agency’s online site says. “Almost all conflicts come from the bear's search for food, and so to prevent this, additional regulations target the reasons why bears come into contact with people.”

The new legislation is a way to condone more shooting of bears by citing the nebulous excuse of fear, which was the same underpinning of the state’s human "stand your ground" law, which has led to more human homicides in the state.

Along with bodily harm as a rationale, the new legislation also authorizes shooting the bears if they pose the threat of “substantial damage to a dwelling.”

The word “dwelling” is defined to include attached porches, tents or other mobile, permanent or temporary “buildings or conveyances” that may or may not be occupied at the time.

'This isn't about self-defense'

The bear shooter has 24 hours to notify the FWC of the kill, and is not permitted to keep, sell or dispose of the dead animal.

Animal welfare groups from the Sierra Club, the Humane Society of the U.S. to the Bear Warriors United have come out against the legislation.

“This bill isn’t about self-defense,” testified Macie Codina, a board member of the animal law section of the Florida Bar. “It’s about broadening the public’s ability to take bears.”

People will be able to shoot bears if they leave their garage doors up and the bear is lured inside by the scent from their trash cans, she said.

The lawmakers’ efforts to circumvent its own state agency may end up running into the same constitutional issues that happened four years ago. In that case, lawmakers sidestepped the FWC’s authority to regulate the sales of non-native reptiles as pets.

That law was ruled unconstitutional in state court because it usurped the rule-making authority granted the FWC.

Shoaf, the sponsor of the bear bill, says the legislation is necessary to get around the “godlike power” of the Florida wildlife agency.

“This legislature can’t enact any laws against bears unless it’s self-defense,” he told his colleagues.

And so we have the fictional concept of Florida “crack bears.”

Frank Cerabino is a columnist with The Palm Beach Post, where this column originally published.

